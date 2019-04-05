SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The investigation continues tonight into the cause of an apartment building fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.
Tonight, we're hearing exclusively from a woman who lived inside one of those apartments.
She tells us its been a tough couple of days, but she's grateful for all the support from the community.
Megan Reilly says it was just another night at the apartment until she saw heavy smoke and heard police officers coming up the stairs.
She says her life changed at that moment.
A chaotic scene Tuesday afternoon at 306 Belmont Avenue in Springfield, heavy flames shooting out of the apartment building as everyone inside tried to escape.
"So many different feelings," Reilly tells us. "It was just so surreal. I've never experienced anything like that in my life."
Megan Reilly lived on the first floor and was home with two of her three children.
She tells Western Mass News they were just about to go out to dinner when they saw and smelled the smoke.
"The alarms were going off, so," continued Reilly. "We opened the door and there's a lot of smoke and people running down the stairs, and the police were running up the stairs telling us the building was on fire."
Megan sent us a video that she took of inside her apartment, in which you can see the extensive water damage.
"It's so much water and smoke," stated Reilly. "Ceilings have caved in. There's water and soot. It's so bad. Pretty much everything is gone. When we walked out. we walked out with what he had on. Right now, we're just wearing and using things that people have so graciously given us. The community, my co-workers, people that I used to work with...everywhere. The outreach and the support has been amazing. It's put a bright spot into everything to make this surreal, awful thing a little better."
Megan and her children are living with family right now until they figure out what to do.
The Red Cross continues to help out the others who lived there.
No word on when or if they can return to their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.