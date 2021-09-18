SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cleanup efforts are underway at Watershops Pond in Springfield.
The community cleanup took place Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Keep Springfield Beautiful and the city of Springfield offered an opportunity for residents to clean up.
Western Mass News joined in on the action. We spoke with volunteer Ellen Moorhouse who explains what inspired her to help.
“So the health of the water is really important to me as a neighbor, as someone who lives on it and when the city told us they were going to repair the dam you know we really wanted to make sure we were doing as neighbors what we could to help,” Moorhouse said.
Moorhouse tells us they worked on cleaning up the shoreline and picking up trash.
