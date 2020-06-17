CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department has one fewer officer among their ranks.
The community is mourning the death of school resource officer Angela Santiago, who died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash.
The community has come out to honor the Army veteran and police officer who became a role model in the local high school community.
However, one person who came to pay her respects had a different relationship to Officer Santiago and wanted to highlight an example of the quiet work this officer did every day.
We’re raised to believe the line is clear between good and bad, right and wrong, crime and punishment, but Melissa Paradysz paid her respects to late Officer Angela Santiago is where that line gets blurry.
“I used to leave my house with my hoodie on and scared to say hi, but she worked my neighborhood, so she would always drive by,” Paradysz said.
Paradysz said she was struggling with substance use when she crossed paths with the Chicopee officer, who died Tuesday in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Connecticut.
“She’s arrested me quite a few times,” Paradysz noted.
Paradysz told Western Mass News that Santiago always kept her on the radar, not as a cop watching a criminal, but as a source of support.
“She always looked out for me and made sure I was still in a good position,” Paradysz added.
A short while after her lowest point, Paradysz said Santiago was there to celebrate her crossover into victory.
“She came to my one year anniversary when I got clean after she arrested me,” Paradysz said.
Paradysz says she owes her life to Santiago’s willingness to see the good in her when no one else did.
“She was one of the fewer people who had absolute faith in me and because of that faith, I made it to where I am today…because of her,” Paradysz noted.
A line blurred, a friendship formed, and an officer’s faith that kept her going.
“If it wasn’t for her, like, believing in me and having faith in me, I don’t know if I would’ve been able to stay strong and stay sober and clean,” Paradysz said.
Santiago was also a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and a school resource officer for Chicopee High School.
