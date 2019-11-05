PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One resident fears a clogged drain in a lake in Palmer could create a massive safety hazard for the ramp going onto I-90.
A resident in Palmer is voicing concerns over a culvert built directly under a mass pike overpass in the town.
His concern is that the drainage problem through the culvert could open up a sinkhole underneath the overpass is something isn't done in time.
This Palmer resident told Western Mass News he's been clearing this lake drain on Shearer Street once a month, minus the winter.
"About three years..." Palmer resident explained.
He doesn't want to be identified by name, but rather by his YouTube channel Post 10.
He said making nature videos is his hobby, but this particular culvert on Shearer Street is starting to concern him.
"I’ve been doing this to stop the road from flooding. This thing here is something new that I've discovered in the past few months," Post 10 said.
He said he became concerned when he saw clear water entering through one channel and dirty muddy water coming out the other side right underneath an I-90 overpass.
"The corrugated pipe in the ground is falling apart. It has holes rusted through it, so soil from beneath the highway can get washed out and I’m concerned it’s causing a sinkhole of some type," Post 10 said.
Western Mass News looked at who owns the culvert and found it's MassDOT, but the lake itself appears to be owned by a private LLC according to Palmer's Assessor website.
Western Mass News attempted to contact them, but couldn't find a working number.
We reached out to MassDOT in the morning for a statement and hours later when our cameras arrived at the culvert Western Mass News found their crews around the pipe.
"I suggested that a full culvert assessment is done," Palmer resident noted.
Western Mass News showed footage of the culvert to a civil engineer at Fuss and O'Neill in Springfield.
The civil engineer, Eric Bernardin said it's common for that type of culvert to show wear and tear after a few decades
"Rusting and then break down of the pipe does happen. Today we use a lot more high-density polyethylene black plastic or reinforced concrete are the two most common materials that last significantly longer," Bernardin said.
But Bernardin said a gargantuan sinkhole appearing overnight is not likely.
"It will be a smaller hole and it won’t go from small hole to very large hole that would swallow a car in a matter of minutes or days it’ll take longer than that," Bernardin noted.
He also cautions people against taking matters into their own hands when it comes to clearing drains by themselves.
"They are considered confined spaces and you should be adequately trained," Bernardin said.
Post 10 said he's trying to make waves because he's seeing something and wants to say something before someone gets hurt.
"If I just left this there, and that road collapses like I’m just saying it’s dangerous," Post 10 explained.
