SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 147,000 people in Massachusetts filed for unemployment between March 15 and March 21, according to the state.
With that increase, some people are reporting delays in the application process, according to the state.
This all comes as the first stimulus payments are expected to hit American's bank accounts next week.
Those stimulus payments will be a welcome cash infusion for Massachusetts residents who are trying to make ends meet.
Western Mass News spoke with one furloughed worker who said her application for unemployment has been labeled "pending" in the system since she first submitted it.
“It’s probably been a good three weeks maybe even a month,” said Carla Paquette who is applying for unemployment.
Paquette told Western Mass News that since coronavirus closures temporarily put her out of work, she's been trying to apply online for unemployment.
“Any number that you do call, that’s what it tells you to do. All applications are being processed through the website,” Paquette said.
She said her application has been "pending" in the system.
Along with requesting a callback, Paquette said she has tried multiple times to contact the state to resolve any issues delaying her financial assistance.
“Just kept kind of getting the runaround,” she said.
Western Mass News reached out to the Department of Unemployment Assistance who said in part:
“The department continues to prioritize efforts to process claims through the online system and by phone, and has deployed over 500 new employees to work remotely to help meet the increased volume."
They went on to say they've made 50,000 callbacks.
“I think it’s been about three weeks now since I’ve been waiting for that callback,” Paquette said.
In the meantime, the first stimulus payments from the federal government are expected to hit Americans' bank accounts next week.
Direct deposit payments will go out first, according to Congressman Richard Neal's office.
Ten days later, those receiving social security who didn't file a return but get their benefits through direct deposit will see their payment.
The week of May 4, paper checks will go through the mail, but Neal's office warned it could take up to 20 weeks for everyone to receive theirs depending on financial status.
“We’re trying to get that money into the hands of people who are low income,” Neal said.
He told Western Mass News that Congress is discussing another round of payments, which would require another act of legislation.
“It’ll depend on how the economy rebounds. So if there’s less need for it, then obviously you wouldn’t get quite the same amount. But if there’s more need for you, certainly would get the same amount at least,” he explained.
Welcome relief will be for those who are struggling to get unemployment benefits and are unsure when they'll be able to go back to work.
“Focusing more on food with the money that we do have coming in because I need to be able to feed my family,” Paquette said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.