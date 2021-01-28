CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local man is asking for community support and help after a driver hit his car and took off.
The owner of this car said luckily, no one was hurt, but nearly two weeks after the accident, police are unable to identify the driver who hit him and took off.
"He could have killed us," said Chicopee resident Genaro Anselmo.
Anselmo's blue car was left as a mangled mess after a truck plowed into the back of it and took off earlier this month in Chicopee.
"We were trying to go to the park for the day, and we got ran into at a high rate of speed. The guy never looked back at all. He kept going," he explained.
The crash happened on Burnet Road near Chicopee Memorial State Park.
Police believe it was a truck involved in the crash, a dark ford, super duty, that took off towards Ludlow.
"It was just a split second. I tried getting out of the way," he added. "It was like my car was a ghost, and he didn’t even see me."
Anselmo said he’s lucky his three children weren’t in the back seat of the car at the time of the crash.
The accident, he said, has taken a toll on his life.
"It has severely impacted my life. I now have a car payment and no car. I live an hour from where I work. I have been borrowing friends' vehicles," he said.
If anyone has any information, call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 592-6341.
