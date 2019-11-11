ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation continues in Athol tonight after a woman's body was discovered this morning.
As you can imagine they have more questions than answers at this point.
But what we do know is that the circumstances surrounding this woman's death are being called criminal in nature by investigators.
A quiet neighborhood in Athol became the center of attention early Monday morning after a woman's body was found near the town's wastewater treatment plant.
Joe Harris lives on the property right next to where the investigation was centered.
He said he left for work just before 6:30 Monday morning and saw nothing.
But that changed about two hours later when he tried going back home after forgetting his ID.
"Next thing I know the entire area was roped off and there were probably about 10 cars lined up down the street," Harris said.
He told Western Mass News that he was clueless as to what was going on.
"I started getting text messages from friends of mine asking are you okay and I had no idea what happened, and then suddenly someone had said a woman had passed away or something," Harris explained.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office would later reveal that the victim was a woman in her 20s'.
Harris said he's confused about how something like this could happen so close to his home.
"This neighborhood is great. Everybody gets along great, and you know the vehicles that come in and out of here because it's mostly everybody that works here either coming from work or going to work. But to hear something like this has happened is crazy," Harris noted.
While the woman's name has not yet been released, he said he hopes the investigation reveals the answers that so many in the neighborhood want.
"Hopefully something like this gets resolved and something like this never happens again. It's bad enough to hear it on the news, but even worse to hear it in your neighborhood," Harris said.
The discovery of this woman's body is being investigated by the Athol police along with the Mass State Police.
The cause of death will be determined by the state's Chief Medical Examiner's Office.
