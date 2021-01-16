SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews are on scene now for a structure fire at 198 Saffron Circle in Springfield.
Springfield Fire spokesperson Cpt. Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that all companies are operating at this time, and also confirmed that one person has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire has been extinguished, but the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.
Saffron Cir. remains closed as the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad investigate the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
