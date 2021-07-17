SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGBWSHM)-- Lightning struck a residence hall on the Mount Holyoke College campus Saturday evening.
According to a statement from Christian Feuerstein director of news and media relations for the college, the building was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.
Mount Holyoke Public Safety and Service and the South Hadley Fire Department responded to the strike.
According to the college's website, Mead Hall, named after former College President Elizabeth Mead, was built in 1901. Mead Hall was renovated in the summer of 2006 and houses 144 students.
More information will be available after the damage is assessed, according to the statement.
