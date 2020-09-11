SPRINGFIELD/WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass. and the world, remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on this day, 9/11, 19-years ago.
COVID-19 forced many ceremonies to take on a new look and feel this year. However, from Boston to Westfield, the 206 Massachusetts lives lost that day are being remembered and honored.
At the State House on Friday, Governor Charlie Baker presented a flag to be lowered at half staff, a small gathering, and a live-streamed the event due to COVID-19.
"For the first time in my time as governor, we aren't gathering together in the House Chamber to talk about 9/11 and all that was lost here in Massachusetts," Baker said.
"It's no secret that Massachusetts suffered as much as anybody on 9/11, and while this ceremony may be different than in years past," he said. "I hope by continuing to gather, even if it's virtual, as we're doing this year, that we are sending a message loud and clear. That almost 20-years later, we have not forgotten, and we will never forget the loss and sacrifice of so many on that terrible, awful, tragic day."
As tradition holds, the name of each victim from Massachusetts, read aloud, this time pre-recorded, my family and others.
Ceremonies across the state held for sons and daughters of cities and towns lost that day, like here in Springfield and Westfield.
"It was certainly an international event, it had national implications for America, but the grief was born in local communities like this," said Congressman Richard Neal.
Neal told Western Mass News coming to the services to remember has become personal.
"I knew these families, and I think that they are part of a rich history of how of those who sacrificed," Neal said.
Like Matt Trant, who lost his brother Danny Trant, who worked on the 104th floor of the north tower.
"On this day, it becomes a little fresher, because your focus is a little keener and brings back some of the raw emotion of the time," Matt explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.