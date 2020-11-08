SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rumbling Sunday morning occurred across New England, including in Massachusetts.
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake in the Bliss Corner, that shook the Bay State as many viewers reached out to Western Mass News to let us know what they experienced.
The National Weather Service in Boston reported an earthquake around 9:10 a.m. The United States Geological Survey first reported this earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2. It was then revised to 4.0 and then downgraded again to 3.6.
[Southeast MA Earthquake UPDATE]: @USGS_Quakes has revised the information & rating of this morning's earthquake to a M3.6 (down from M4.0), epicenter located 11.0 km S of Bliss Corner, MA. Occurred at 9:10 AM EST. A map of the epicenter and where the earthquake was felt here: pic.twitter.com/GRzSFwrJDd— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 8, 2020
Residents from areas including West Springfield, South Hadley, Agawam, Wilbraham, and Holland have reported feeling the earthquake. Some viewers told Western Mass News, at first, they didn’t know what it was, but they knew something strange was happening.
One viewer said she could feel the rumbling for around 15 to 30 seconds. But while it was happening, she was unsure what was causing it.
"I felt the couch shake, and I thought maybe the dog was behind me doing something. I turned around, and [the dog] was lying there, not moving, and I looked at my husband, and I said to him, 'Were you shaking your leg?' Thinking he was moving, and at the same time, he was like, 'Did you do something?' Then my son came out of his room and was like, 'What was that?'" explained Chicopee resident Renee Duffy.
The Massachusetts Red Cross said they are assisting over 20 people from 10 different families displaced from the earthquake near New Bedford.
Red Cross volunteers in New Bedford are assisting 21 people in different 10 families who have been affected by this morning’s earthquake. More info to follow as it is made available.— RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) November 8, 2020
The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 & 11 p.m. on ABC40, hear from a local expert with more on how often this could happen in the Bay State.
