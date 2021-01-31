EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, people across western Mass. headed out to stock up on salt and sand while some local DPW crews began pretreating the roads ahead of this snow coming on Monday.
"I don’t want to say that people are panicking, but people are doing more prep than the previous storm that we had," said the assistant manager of East Longmeadow's Rocky's Ace Hardware, David Dionne.
Rocky's was busy with shoppers getting their last-minute supplies ahead of the predicted storm on Monday that may hammer the region with snow.
"More people are starting to come in for ice melt, winter boots, and shovels," Dionne said.
He told Western Mass News customers are taking this storm more seriously.
"They’re buying sand, as well and stuff they can put down, so people don’t fall and keep their pathways clear," he noted.
While shoppers scramble in East Longmeadow, over in Chicopee crews, are resting up. The assistant to the Chicopee Department of Public Works superintendent, John Beaulieu, told Western Mass News their crews treated roads all last week. But their work begins again on Monday morning.
"Our crews are ready, and they’ll start when they start," Beaulieu said. "They won’t go home until the job finished well. So the primaries, the mains, and then secondary and sides."
Meanwhile, commuters across western Mass. have their eyes on the radar and are hoping for a safe and smooth ride.
"I don’t have to be at work super early in the morning, so it’s not a big problem," said East Longmeadow resident Art Scolari. "I worry about our street not getting plowed in time, but as long as it’s not feet of snow, we should be ok."
Western Mass News also spoke with the spokesperson for Eversource, Priscilla Ress, who said they have hundreds of crews ready to go just in case of any problems this storm may bring.
