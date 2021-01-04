SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents and staff at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing in Springfield began receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines
This was the first of three vaccination clinics in partnership with Walgreens.
On January 25, the partners will return to vaccinate any new team members or residents with their first dose. They will also administer the second dose to those who were vaccinated Monday.
Then those who receive their first dose on January 25 will get their second sometime in mid to late February.
Loomis Community officials said that even though they are being vaccinated everything won't go back to normal just yet.
“We are still going to be following all of the same protocols and guidance with wearing protective equipment, with keeping social distanced, and all of the safety protocols that are in place,” Loomis Communities CEO Margaret Mantoni said.
She said both team members and residents of the communities are tested for the coronavirus at least once a week.
