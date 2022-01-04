SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was revised guidance out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday that shortened the time between the second Pfizer COVID-19 shot and the booster. That guidance went from six months to now five months. This new information comes as at least one country is looking into giving out a fourth shot.

We spoke with some local residents and Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack about the latest timeframe for the Pfizer boosters and whether a second booster shot could be necessary just months after that, similar to what's being contemplated in Israel.

“I think that is far too much,” said Dennis Thomas of Springfield.

Thomas is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. He is currently thinking about getting the booster shot.

This CDC is now recommending the time frame between the second Pfizer shot and the booster should be five months apart, not six, and a study out of Israel showed that a fourth dose of the vaccine increases antibodies five-fold.

Thomas is waiting to learn more.

CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months.

“I think that’s just bringing it too far. Just try the six months that they’re doing now and just see how far it goes. I mean the spread, it is what it is,” Thomas added.

We also spoke with another Springfield resident. He thought he would be done after getting his COVID-19 vaccine booster.

“That was the goal, get all my vaccine and get clear of the virus,” said Gabriel Perez.

We went straight to Keroack and asked him what he sees in the future for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It’s going to be sort of like the flu. Each year, there’s a different kind of a flu vaccine,” Keroack said.

Keroack made his prediction for eventual time frame between shots.

“With COVID, I’m going to guess every two or three years they’re going to create some custom vaccine that is directed against whatever the variant happens to be,” Keroack added.

By that time, Keroack believes any COVID-19 variants will not have the same effect as the omicron variant.

“…But the variants are going to be causing mostly mild disease, ‘cause everybody will have been vaccinated or infected by then,” Keroack noted.