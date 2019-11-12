SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Turning our attention to the situation out on the roads.
Massachusetts is just the latest to be affected by this arctic blast.
When the temperature plummets most people, like Brian Health from Millers Falls bundle up.
"Just wear heavy warm clothes, car hearts, hoodies, hats, mittens, gloves, and moving around," Health said.
But Western Mass News did find one man, Jacob Ramirez from Springfield who does the opposite.
"I got a black hoodie, a t-shirt under, and basketball shorts with Jordan's on," Ramirez explained.
This week's arctic blast will be so cold, the National Weather Service expects it to break more than 300 records across the country.
Western Mass News is checking out how this strong winter-like weather system has moved state by state.
This is the scene in Missouri where you see salt trucks out driving on snowy roads.
In Chicago, record-breaking cold and snow amount for November with people already having their snow blowers out around there.
Heading to Ohio Western Mass News found a white blanket of snow covering the streets here in Colerain.
In Tennessee the flakes covering this walkway make it look more like a winter wonderland than Fall.
And closer to home in Pittsfield Western Mass News found snow covering the ground and houses.
"It's the season it's going to get cold the snow is going to fly get out your shovels," Ramirez said.
Shovels are not in hand just yet in the Pioneer Valley.
But some are excited about outdoor activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.