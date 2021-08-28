EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- East Longmeadow is the latest town in western Mass. to implement a mask mandate in public indoor settings.
The town’s board of health voted in favor of this change, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases across our area.
“I appreciate the town doing this,” East Longmeadow resident Sue Cohan said.
This is one of the many signs up across the Center Village Shopping Center in East Longmeadow informing residents that masks are now required indoors.
“We need to get a handle on this virus right now, and this variant is really scary. We are seeing cases rise,” Cohan said.
The town’s board of health implemented the new mask mandate on Saturday for indoor spaces, including but not limited to restaurants, bars, indoor performance and event venues, hotels, gyms, and salons.
Cohan, a long-time resident said she is in favor of the mandate, and said now is the time to cover back up.
“Because we are going into winter months, and we know winter is always tough here in the Northeast just with colds, flus,” Cohan said.
Longmeadow residents are also on board with the new policy.
“If it is best for the community, it’s best for the individual as well,” Longmeadow resident Matt Rich said.
We also checked in with Bill Collins, the owner of Center Square Grill. He tells us he had already brought back a mask mandate for his employees ahead of this order.
“Because we felt like the numbers were going up, and being in a highly social business I just felt that made sense, and I think at this point in time we have to go back to the mask for a little while,” Collins said.
He hopes everyone will work as a community to bring COVID-19 case numbers down in working to avoid another lockdown.
“Anything is better than closing the doors. At this point, going through closing and reopening, re-staffing, retraining was like opening my restaurant for a second time from scratch,” Collins explained.
Masks will be offered at the door, and Collins hopes everyone will do their part.
“We are not making these mandates so we are hoping that when customers come in they are taking it easy on the host staff when they greet them, and if they have to be reminded to put a mask on, it is not our call. We’re just trying to follow the rules,” Collins said.
