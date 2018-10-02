WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A structurally deficient bridge that connects Agawam and West Springfield is getting an overhaul.
Upcoming construction is bound to bring traffic headaches to those drivers who travel the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.
Mass.DOT held an open meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the multi-year project.
They said the construction is in the name of safety and improvements for the Commonwealth.
Business owners and residents have concerns about the interruption to their livelihoods.
"We're going to widen it for the demand of cars and pedestrians and bikes, and keep it a reliable bridge for the next 75 years," said Peter Cavicchi with the Mass.DOT.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has plans to begin the $21.5 million project this month.
Traffic setups, including permanent lane closures will begin in November.
"I've been there a long time and we've weathered storms," said Danielle Placanico, Owner of The Darker Image Salon.
Local business owners however are worried about how this will impact their bottom line.
Placanico asked for reassurance during the meeting.
"I have to hope I mean, I don't really have a choice. I wasn't given a choice. I was given, we're taking it, and that's it," she added.
In general, throughout the project, drivers will have access to one travel lane in each direction on the bridge.
"The contractor is really going to work with the businesses. Keep the businesses open and try to do the work around the business owners hours possibly," Cavicchi added.
The bridge was often clogged with traffic during The Big E that drew in more than 1.5 million guests this year.
"Just on a normal day the traffic is heavy. Now it's going to go down to two lanes for awhile, it's going to make it more hectic," said Raymon Moreau of Agawam.
While it is certainly far from ideal, Mass. DOT said this is necessary to move forward with the project.
"The Big E will also feel a little pain when the bridge is restricted to two lanes. There is no way to open it up," Cavicchi noted.
The concerns don't end, as some people brought out worries about how this will impact school bus routes, as well as how emergency crews will quickly get to the other town when responding to mutual aid.
The traffic configuration is expected to remain in place 24/7 until the project is complete in 2021.
The construction itself will be finished in 2022.
