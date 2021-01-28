(WGGB/WSHM) -- As the temperatures begin to drop to dangerous levels, many in western Massachusetts are preparing their cars and their homes for the cold.
Dangerous wind chills will soon be settling in, with temperatures expected to feel like it is well below zero early Friday into the weekend.
AAA told Western Mass News drivers should plan ahead.
“This time of year, we do suggest that people allow their car to warm-up a bit before they get going, just to make sure it's ready to go before they are,” said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
AAA also has a winter car checklist. They urge you to check your:
- Battery
- Tire pressure
- Coolant levels
- Brakes
“Many of us may not have a garage where we can keep our car, maybe parked on the side of the road. It could be out in the elements and we’re not running it for a while, then there’s those of us who may be working from home and don’t have to go out much, but then when we do, it does become more of an issue,” Marsian added.
At Rocky’s Ace Hardware, manager Lou Courteau recommended that you get windshield deicer. He also said that you should get car lock deicer and lastly, some jumper cables, so you have that all in your car while you use it in the cold.
“There’s multiple items. I would definitely recommend first, with your vehicle, that you put plenty of gas in it over the next couple of nights, so it doesn't freeze. Make sure that your locks are good,” Courteau added.
Courteau said customers are also looking for home heating supplies.
“A lot of customers are buying pellet fuel with the cold nights that are coming up...firewood. Heaters is a big one,” Courteau noted.
