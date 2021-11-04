SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One man is dead after a two-car crash on Verge Street in Springfield. Residents in that area are calling on city officials to help make that road safer.
This is the third fatal accident in Springfield in the last three days. Although the cause of Thursday's accident is still unknown witnesses told Western Mass News that speeding on Verge Street is an issue that needs to be addressed.
"This car got pretty hammered pretty good," said Rick Lunsford of Springfield.
Three fatal car accidents in just three days in the city of Springfield.
"I was out in my yard raking leaves. All of a sudden I heard a big crash it was devastating," said Lunsford.
A two-car crash left a car completely mangled on Verge Street Thursday afternoon. Pieces scattered across the street. Police said one of the drivers died on the scene.
One witness told Western Mass News he immediately sprung into action, extinguishing smoke from the car, trying to save the driver's life.
"We were trying to get the guy out and we couldn’t get him out we finally got the passenger side door to get to him we’re pumping his chest and doing a little bit of CPR," said Lunsford.
Another driver was killed on Tuesday night on Page Boulevard after crashing into another car and then into a building. Two other passengers were also injured.
A man riding his bike down State street was killed Wednesday, local officials blamed street racing for that crash.
Residents near the Verge Street accident told Western Mass News that although the cause of the crash is still unknown, speeding is a known issue on their road.
"30 mph speed limit here but everyone goes at least 40 or more," said Lunsford.
Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos told Western Mass News in 2017, the council reduced the speed limit on side roads where the speed isn't posted down to 25 mph. But, he said now more needs to be done to help prevent road accidents.
"We have to be looking at ways we can get more police officers to be enforcing the speed limit on main roads in the city...There’s more ways to be distracted as a driver people looking at their phones or any device they have in their car it’s an issue that exists everywhere," said Councilor Ramos.
After days of tragedy in the city, residents are urging drivers to slow down in their neighborhoods.
"Life is too short,"
We still do not know the condition of the other driver involved in today's accident.
