WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was Hockey Day at the Big E in West Springfield on Saturday.
The Springfield Hockey Heritage Society hosted its annual event for the public.
Old equipment and jerseys were on display that dated back to the early days of sports in western Mass.
The event also featured 25 former local hockey players from the Springfield Indians, Kings, Falcons, and others.
Each said fans here haven't changed over the years.
Two members from the hit hockey movie 'Slap Shot' also met with fans during the event.
