SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today was Small Business Saturday, and many made their way to downtown Northampton to be a part of the national effort to support local businesses.
The National Retail Federation said that 116 million people were expected to shop on Black Friday, but only 67 million were expected to shop on Small Business Saturday, but local business owners hope those numbers will eventually become equal.
The sidewalks were busy Saturday night as customers made their way door-to-door to different businesses in downtown Northampton.
Karen Shanahan is the manager at Ten Thousand Villages, and says their dollars spent locally are crucial.
"Having our local community support us in that way," Shanahan tells us. "By coming out on Small Business Saturday and showing their support and shopping local helps us stay here."
Ten Thousand Villages is a fair trade non-profit organization that sells home décor and jewelry that comes from thirty developing countries.
She tells Western Mass News that shopping locally offers an experience that you can't really get at a national store.
"We also have stories that go along with our products," continued Shanahan. "So we can tell you where they come from, who made them, and often what organization it benefits."
A couple doors down at Face's, store owner Dan McCarthy says Small Business Saturday was a success.
"We open the doors," stated McCarthy. "We're pretty busy all that way through to dinner time, but it's start to pick up again towards the end of the night."
He says he's thankful to work in a community that stands behind the local businesses.
"Especially in a town like Northampton," continued McCarthy. "Where people really take pride in the small businesses and helping people out. It's just a good day for everyone to get out and help the local stores."
He tells Western Mass News that, while they compete against national retailers, his biggest concern is online sales.
"It's really contributing to anybody in the area, but," McCarthy stated. "The big boxes. You're still getting the local employees."
As we get closer to Christmas, he hopes that the momentum of Small Business Saturday last the entire holiday season.
"I encourage people to come out to downtown Northampton," said McCarthy. "There's a lot of great business owners, [and] a lot of great stores. You can find a little bit of everything."
In total, the National Retail Federation says that more than 164 million people plan to shop from Thanksgiving all the way to Cyber Monday.
