WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the Big E Fair draws near, many residents and community leaders are concerned about the backed-up traffic from anticipated record crowds. One Springfield city councilor is trying to form a solution that could redirect weekend bus shuttles.
An effort is now underway to build a new kind of partnership between West Springfield and Springfield to reduce heavy traffic that will be coming in and out of the Big E Fairgrounds two months from now.
“Can’t even go near our house, can’t go out of the house to go shopping, can’t go near the avenue for those three weeks,” West Springfield resident Robert Demarco said.
Demarco lives on Baldwin Street near the Eastern States Exposition, so he knows firsthand how traffic builds up with Big E fairgoers those three weeks in September and October. After experiencing the gridlock around Six Flags New England this past weekend, he is concerned.
“I was just stuck in Six Flags traffic for an hour and a half, and I thought to myself I’m going to be going through this in another couple weeks when the Big E starts,” Demarco said.
Demarco said the traffic is twice as bad for concerts the lineup this year begins September 17 with Machine Gun Kelly.
Springfield city councilors opened discussions this week with Big E security, the Springfield Department of Public Works, and the co-owner of King Gray buses to discuss ways to reduce traffic on weekends.
A proposed plan would allow shuttle buses to use a DPW roadway near Bondi’s Island in Springfield.
“Bring them in through the back part of Circuit Ave. into our transportation center so they would never even be on Memorial, the rotary, or any of those things,” Big E Security Director Cliff Hedges said.
But Springfield DPW Chief Engineer Chris Cignoli said that’s not a possibility this year due to ongoing construction projects.
“If this were to move forward, which I’ve said I’m against, it would be a major permit modification through the department,” Cignoli said.
Western Mass News spoke with Tracye Whitfield, who serves on the Springfield City Council and works for the town of West Springfield. She's hopeful they can reach an agreement for the benefit of everyone.
“We want it to be as pleasant as possible for visitors from both towns; it’s a great economic development tool and so whatever we can do to make it an enjoyable experience and have people keep coming back that’s what should be done,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield said they hope to move quickly to develop a plan, with the fair less than two months away.
