AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a potential traffic nightmare in Agawam as a multi-year bridge project gets underway today.
The detour to get around it might create even worse traffic.
The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge between West Springfield and Agawam needs to be completely rebuilt.
That project started Monday when the lanes were brought down from four to two.
Traffic flowed smoothly this morning, but it won't be that way for long. The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge project will take about three years.
The route is a lifeline for people in the area.
"One way or the other, it's very important," said William Clark of Agawam.
Agawam Mayor William Sapelli told Western Mass News that they are trying to work with MassDOT to speed up the process.
"Maybe offering some incentive money to the contractor so that it can finish on an earlier date," Sapelli added.
However, this project is very involved. It's not going to happen overnight.
In addition to that headache, something else that could complicate traffic is the rairoad crossing vehicles can cross from Agawam to West Springfield when the bridge is backed up.
However, a train stops there up to three times a day and blocks the crossing for up to 45 minutes.
Community officials are trying to work with the company, CSX, to find a way to warn people about yet another backup, asking the trains to notify the town when they are approaching so they can warn residents.
"With an electric sign that says train is at the intersection. consider an alternate route," Sapelli noted.
Residents know the need the bridge to be safe, so they will deal with that traffic, but to be held up because of a train, that they can't stomach.
"CSX clearly needs to help us with not blocking the tracks for the people and the businesses because that bridge isn't stable. It needs to be worked on," Clark said.
In a statement, CSX told us that they are reviewing their operations in the area to determine potential improvements that can be made.
