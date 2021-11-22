CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A video on social media caught our attention. It showed hundreds of unused heroin bags dumped in one Chicopee neighborhood. Now, residents are asking those responsible to not dispose these bags in their community.
One resident we spoke with was concerned this could cause his community to become an eyesore.
The video showed a large amount of unused heroin bags found near the Tourtellotte Avenue neighborhood in Chicopee.
“…But just having them around the place isn't very good,” said Dennis Menard of Chicopee.
Menard, a longtime resident, told Western Mass News this isn't the first time he has spotted the bags.
“Once, there was a big pile out near Roger’s Place, the ice cream place on the corner, which is across from the registry,” Menard added.
This weekend, he noticed more dumped near his childhood home.
“Early in the morning, I took the dog for a walk and again, little white bags, maybe a hundred of them, were kind of scattered on the street roughly in the same place, so I don't know why they picked that corner to dump them,” Menard noted.
We reached out to the Chicopee Police Department. A spokesperson told us they responded to the area on Saturday and with help from the city's DPW, they were able to clean up the street.
Menard asked those responsible to stop leaving the little paper bags.
“They were unused bags at the time and what my concern is you hate seeing that stuff on the street,” Menard said.
Chicopee Police said if you see any of these bags in your neighborhood, it's important to not pick them up and call the police department for assistance.
