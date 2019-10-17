CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In one western Massachusetts community, neighbors along one particular street are sharing their concerns over trees.
This is an issue western mass news has covered before: trees falling down on houses on Christopher Street in Chicopee and posing a safety risk to homeowners.
"Unfortunately, when it did come down, it took off the power line to our house...so of course, we don’t have any power right now," said Ann Kincaid.
Kincaide told Western Mass News that she's grown accustomed to her Christopher Street house getting damaged every time there's wind.
"It doesn’t even have to be a high wind storm. They just fall," Kincaid added.
She said trees along the sidewalks have grown too much.
"These are tree belt trees and they’re all overgrown and stressed out," Kincaid noted.
Kincaid said when the trees cascade down on her and her neighbor's homes, they have to make regular calls to Chicopee's DPW.
"Just a couple months ago, at the end of the street, they came down and they damaged the house...they had significant damage on the roof of the house," Kincaid said.
While she's used to the damage from storms like this one, she said she isn't used to the fear of getting seriously injured.
"I get scared all the time. I’m constantly looking out my windows and hear a noise and I go running to the window and I start looking out," Kincaid explained.
Western Mass News reached out to the Chicopee DPW for a response on a health of these tree belt trees.
Officials told us the trees are regularly inspected, but that inspections can sometimes miss rotting roots. While they said they won't cut down a tree that appears to be healthy in an inspection, they acknowledge the trees on this street are old and a bit large for the sidewalks now.
Any that fall, the DPW said, will be replaced with smaller trees.
