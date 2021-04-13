SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six reported cases of a rare and severe blood clot.
Now Johnson and Johnson vaccine appointments are being canceled across western Mass.
The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Estevan Garcia at Cooley Dickinson said people have been calling the hospital all day with questions many afraid of potential side effects from shots on the market.
“We've had many patients reach out to us at Cooley Dickinson,” Dr. Garcia said.
The CDC and FDA recommended a pause to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout across the nation after six reported cases of a rare and serious type of blood clot.
Dr. Garcia said this will impact remaining vaccine appointment availability, especially when the general population becomes eligible in a few days.
“My real concern is that we were counting on the J&J vaccine to meet the needs of all of the communities,” Dr. Garcia explained.
The pause already seeing an impact here in western Mass. where viewers and clinics reached out to share appointment cancellations for Johnson and Johnson doses.
“I think it’s going to be complicated. I’ve been also saying to be persistent but patient for your vaccine, and I think that’s going to hold true moving forward,” Dr. Garcia said.
Anne Blackwood of South Hadley first spoke to Western Mass News a month ago, frustrated because her elderly family members had yet to secure a vaccine time slot.
“They kept trying and trying, and they would call every day the 211 number,” Blackwood said.
Four weeks later, they finally scheduled a Pfizer appointment and had their first dose just a few days ago.
But the Johnson and Johnson pause is now making them worried about the long-term effects of all COVID-19 vaccines on the market.
“I don’t know about my family whether they’re going for their second shot or not,” Blackwood said.
But despite fears across the Commonwealth, Dr. Garcia said they've seen no issues with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to date. He said it's important for people wanting a vaccine to book one now.
“Whichever vaccine you can get is the right vaccine for you, and I actually stand by that. Today you can’t get the J&J vaccine at this point it’s been paused, and while it’s on hold, any vaccine you can get throughout the next several days or several weeks is the right vaccine for you,” Dr. Garcia said.
Western Mass News reached out to Springfield city officials about this Johnson and Johnson pause. They said a majority of the city's clinics are giving the Moderna vaccine and they don't anticipate this pause to heavily impact their vaccination program.
