SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerned viewers have reached out to Western Mass News about the safety of turtles living in the area around the now-drained Watershops Pond in Springfield.
Animal control officers told us turtles that once called Watershops Pond home are crossing the road and putting themselves in danger to find a new place to live.
A concerned viewer, Anthony Porter, reached out to Western Mass News, after his commute home from work in Springfield. He took some pictures before trying to move a turtle out of the road near Watershops Pond, along with a few others.
"It got tired of sitting in the hot road, but in the meantime, I had to keep traffic moving while the turtle was sitting in the road,” Porter said.
A large population of snapping turtles used to inhabit this pond, but it was drained last fall to repair the dam. Hannah Orenstein, animal control supervisor at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, said they did what they could to help the lingering reptiles.
"We were able to relocate a lot of those turtles to a safer area, but unfortunately, we are still seeing some of those turtles come out of the water this time of year,” Orenstein added.
The turtles that remained behind are now leaving the drained pond and crossing Wilbraham Road, a very busy road during rush hour.
“They have no way of directing traffic. There are no turtle crossing signs. They're going to get run over,” Porter added.
When we went to Wilbraham Road, we didn't see any turtles trying to cross, but we did see some that didn't make it and Porter said that's his fear. These turtles are 100 years old and he worries that one might cross the road at night when it's much harder for a driver to see them.
"It would be a shame for turtles, which are dinosaurs, to be wiped out that way,” Porter noted.
Orenstein told us there's been talks of putting up a turtle crossing signs or even a crossing guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.