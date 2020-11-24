WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news out of West Springfield, following a two-car crash that claimed the life of one person and seriously injured four others.
Neighbors described a scary scene last night when two cars crashed. They told Western Mass News they have been concerned about drivers on Main Street in the past.
Neighbors in West Springfield are left on edge after a dangerous two-car crash killed one person and left four others seriously injured.
“I got a call from one of the tenants saying there was a loud boom like an atomic bomb went off, so you get the idea of how loud it actually was given that it landed right here,” local area resident Khalis Kasimov said.
Investigators said that the accident happened at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
A crunched fence and debris are left behind on Main Street and Fairview Avenue.
“I grew up in this neighborhood, and seeing this happen is kind of scary,” Kasimov explained.
While police are still trying to piece together exactly what caused the crash, Kasimov said people always speed on this road.
“On a daily basis they are just flying by, this is not a track, this is a town, this is a city street, it’s below 30 miles an hour,” Kasimov said.
Town Councilor Michael Eger said people use Main Street as a cut through to the North End Bridge, but the town is looking to make changes.
“With the upcoming memorial project, there will be some changes with the road that will make it less attractive for people to enter Main Street from Memorial Street as a cut-through, but we don’t have any of those features yet,” Eger said.
Meanwhile, Kasimov said something needs to change soon.
“ I guess there is something that needs to be done here, you know,” Kasimov said. “You have to step in and do something, maybe more signs, maybe more enforcement, I don’t know what the case may be.”
Investigators have not released the identity of the person who was killed in the crash.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
