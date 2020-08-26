SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts residents on unemployment the first three weeks of August are anxiously awaiting an extra $300 for each of those weeks.
The extra money could be used to help stimulate the economy.
Western Mass News spoke with a professor of economics to see what financial impact this could have in the state.
Since people on unemployment will get that extra $300 a week, they will likely save it instead of spending it at the stores, which could have a serious impact on the economy.
The extra $600 federal unemployment benefit that ended in July was set up to help those who are unemployed during the pandemic while also stimulating the economy.
"Some of the numbers we had coming out over May, June, and July was numbers fluid by the extra $600 unemployment plus the $1200 stimulus check that went out to a lot of Americans. Retailers said this was big. You see Walmart, Amazon, Target had great quarters over the summer largely, they said, because of that extra money," said Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick.
Massachusetts has now been approved by the federal government to give $300 a week for three weeks for those on unemployment in August.
Petrick told Western Mass News the economy could take a hit if people aren't spending, and it could lead to store employees hours shortened or jobs cut.
"The problem is you get the money but only for three weeks," he said. "It will help people catch up. People had a big slow down in what people could buy because of the loss of the extended benefits."
This comes as the state's annual tax-free weekend is happening this Saturday and Sunday, something Governor Charlie Baker played up on Tuesday.
"This year, in particular, this sales tax holiday is important and particularly important for local businesses in your communities. We would urge you all to get out and to shop and to shop safely," Baker said.
Petrik said it's hard for some people to head out to shop when they're strapped for cash.
"It’s likely that people, even with a tax-free weekend, may not have a big incentive to spend, which is bad. Small businesses look forward to the tax-free weekend to get a lot of sales," Petrik explained.
Petrik said it's necessary for a new federal stimulus package to pass because more money for people means more money for businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.