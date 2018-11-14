(WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday's wind had the leaves blowing all around western Massachusetts.
For homeowners and landscapers, that meant they were rushing to get them cleaned up ahead of the approaching snow.
Leaves were in piles all over western Massachusetts as we near the end of fall season.
However, with winter weather coming a little sooner than expected, many people were rushing to clean up the leaves before snow comes.
"My phone has been ringing all day today. I'm going to try and make it out as fast as I can, but you can't control Mother Nature. She's the boss," said Allen Cournoyer with AMC Property Maintenance.
Cournoyer told Western Mass News that he can only get to so many customers before the snow starts to fall Thursday night, so his focus Wednesday was to be to get ready for any weather.
"Tonight, we will be getting ready for the storm, salt sand, get the fluids in the truck checked," Cournoyer.
For those who can't get a professional in before the snow, there are some things that you can do at home just to make sure you are prepared because, even though the leaves will still be there when the snow melts, they can cause some problems if they are piled up in the wrong places.
"Make sure your gutters are clean. The backed up water can cause frost damage and ice jams. Sewers need to be cleaned," Cournoyer noted.
