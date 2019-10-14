SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a debate we have every year on this day, Columbus day or indigenous peoples' day?
It's a debate that reignites every year. Should the name of today's holiday change to Indigenous Peoples' Day or remain Columbus Day?
Those in favor of the change argue Christopher Columbus opened the floodgates for European settlers to commit genocide against native people in the Americas.
Residents like Charles Roy from Springfield explain their opinion as more states, towns, and organizations adopt the new name.
"It's been like that since I've been a kid. As the mnemonic, we all learned as children go in 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue. We shouldn't change what our ancestors have done and kept it as Columbus Day," Roy said.
But it's what happened after the explorer set sail that has people in 2019 arguing whether their day off should honor him.
Katelin Kibbe from Springfield explained why she believes the name should be changed.
"If all that leads to, you know, harming the Indians and they were here first so I think it should be changed," Kibbe said.
While Western Mass News was near the South End's Christopher Columbus statue, supporter of "Indigenous Peoples' Day", Ruben Lopez spoke out on why he thinks the name change is overdue.
"Because they didn't do anything well when they came. They only massacred all the Indians enslaving them," Lopez said.
Several states have decided to change the name including two in New England.
Several towns and cities in Massachusetts have made the switch.
But in a commonwealth whose name traces back to an indigenous tribe legislative efforts have stalled to make the change statewide.
Springfield College making the switch for the first time this year.
Some students, like Chelsey Castle and Michaela Zegarelli, argue that their day off is a missed opportunity for both education and debate.
"We could just be learning about everything that happened," Castle said.
"You can't rewrite history. It's what happened," Zegarelli noted.
For now, the conversation remains adrift through the ocean blue of public opinion.
"I think we should look past all the bad things he did because he like, came over here for the good," Zegarelli said.
Their winds blowing the sails in different directions.
"I guess you could then pose the question do half of the people that we honor throughout the year deserve it?" Zegarelli asked.
Take our poll! Check out the latest results on what western Mass residents picked for the official holiday name by clicking here.
