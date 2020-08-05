SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday, leaving behind a trail of damage and power outages, but it’s turned into a plus for some local restaurants, as customers are eating out because they are without power tonight.
Workers at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill had to clean off debris from the patio, so people could eat outside, and one customer eating said he was out for the first time since March because he is still without power.
Wednesday morning, debris surrounded the patio at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill; opening up for lunch took a bit longer.
“It took us probably an additional one hour to open the patio. We couldn’t leave the leaves and the small branches on the ground. It would be a tripping hazard. I certainly couldn’t allow that to happen," said Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill owner Nadim Kashough.
One customer eating at Nadim’s said he’s been without power since just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“Sometimes we try to salvage some things, but since it’s a little bit warmer, we decided to come downtown and get something to eat," said East Longmeadow resident Allan Robinson.
Robinson has not eaten at a restaurant since March, but Wednesday night he decided to venture out to Springfield for fresh air.
"We wanted to sit in someplace. I’ve been doing a lot of taking out and wanted a change. It's not that hot tonight. The air-conditioning is not on. So I’d thought it would be nice to sit outside somewhere," Robinson explained.
Not only is his air-conditioning not on, but his refrigerator is not running. So that means it could be bad for not having power for more than 24 hours.
"Well, I’m going to assess that in the morning, because tomorrow is trash day, and right now, I kept everything closed, but I’m sure I’ll be throwing out some stuff," Robinson noted.
Western Mass News spoke with Eversource and National Grid who reported that most homes will have power back on by tomorrow night.
