Residents displaced after fire tears through Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire officials braved the freezing temperatures Monday morning to battle a blaze at a home at 26 Wolcott Street.
Springfield Fire officials tell us they responded quickly to a report of a working fire on Wolcott Street around 8:00 a.m..
When they arrived on scene, they worked quickly to douse the flames on the third floor of the home.
The third floor was gutted by the powerful flames, and the second and first floors sustained extensive water damage.
The damages are estimated at approximately $95,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting those who have been displace by the costly fire.
It is unclear how many occupants were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.