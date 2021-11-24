HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some residents of one Holyoke apartment building have been displaced following a fire.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that firefighters were called to 70 Chestnut Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday for an alarm that was set-off by water flow from an apartment building's sprinkler system.
When crews arrived, they found a bathroom fire in a second floor apartment. The sprinklers had contained the fire to that bathroom.
Cavagnac added that there was smoke and water damage to the apartment and the first floor unit below it. The residents of both apartments have been temporarily displaced and are being helped by family members and the building's owner.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature.
No injuries were reported.
