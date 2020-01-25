SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been close to two weeks since dozens of residents were forced from their home after a water line break in Springfield and now they looking for the community's support.
Many of those residents still have not been able to return to the place they come home, living in different hotels.
While they received some help from management, residents say it wasn’t enough considering they still are displaced.
This was the scene two weeks ago at the Bergen Circle Apartments in Springfield’s McKnight neighborhood after a water pipe burst inside.
Fast forward to Saturday, those hoses are now gone.
"They are improving each apartment step-by-step, so that delayed the process a little bit," Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown stated.
Councilor Brown tells Western Mass News that there was a number of pre-existing damages, such as mold, that has been getting treated.
"They're aggressively looking to do around $25,000 worth of extermination they said as far as throughout the year. There will be over seven inspectors on each floor throughout the building making sure it’s up to code," continued Councilor Brown.
Many residents have been moved around to hotels in South Hadley and West Springfield, but now, almost all of them are staying at Tower Square in Springfield.
While thankful for the help, resident James Mock says several residents are still struggling.
"We know it's going to get fixed. When? We don't know, but until then, staying in a hotel, in a box is not what we signed up for. We didn't cause the accident. We know it's just an accident, but at the same time, we want fair play," says Mock.
Now, the residents need help with one of life’s basic necessities: food.
"We had to throw all our food away, because the power had to be turned off. We understand this, but what we don't understand is no compensation. We can't cook in hotels, we can't bring certain foods in there, there's a little microwave, and certain people are on restricted diets," said Mock.
Mock says they received a $100 stipend from management, but considering the longevity of the issue, he says none of them expected to be displaced this long.
"Unfortunately, the money is all done, so we have to still, while we're trying to figure out a way to come up with money to feed people, we still have to figure out how to feed people, so that's what we're dealing with," explained Councilor Brown.
"We need your help. Thank you," added Mock.
As of right now, the hope is to have residents begin to move back in on Wednesday, but only those who didn’t have their units severely damaged.
It could take up to an additional week or two until many return home.
Councilor Brown is encouraging anyone interested in helping to contact him directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.