SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several residents from an apartment building on Salem Street in Springfield are left without a home after an overnight fire.

“Everybody was yelling get out, get out, get out, get out,” Springfield resident Melissa York said.

A fire early Saturday morning in Springfield left several residents with just the clothes on their backs.

The Springfield Fire Department responded just before 2 a.m. to Salem Street. You can see flames coming from the fourth floor.

“I heard the alarm, and my small dog was barking a lot,” York explained.

York tells Western Mass News her neighbors didn’t evacuate at first when they heard the alarm, saying it tends to go off randomly.

But then the building worked together to get everyone out when they realized this wasn’t a false alarm.

“It was a real fire this time because I saw smoke in the hallway, and I heard someone yell and get out fire, fire,” York said.

York said her apartment is left with severe water damage, and all her belongings are now ruined.

“I’m sad I have nothing like sentimental everything‘s gone, but I’m lucky everyone is safe, but I don’t have anywhere to go,” York said.

Now without a home, she said she’s figuring out her next steps day by day.

“I lost everything; I have nothing,” York said.