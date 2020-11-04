(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker issued a new face covering order this week.
It takes effect on Friday and it has many in the state talking.
“I think it's a good idea just for everybody to be safe,” said Lizbeth Santos.
Local residents spoke out Wednesday following Baker's new mask order that goes into effect across the Bay State on Friday.
Under the new mandate:
People are required to wear a mask in public even if socially distant.
People in cars with someone outside of their household must wear mask.
Santos told Western Mass News that while it may be hard to get used to the new regulations, it will help bring down COVID-19 case numbers.
“I think it's good due to the high cases that they are rising. It is going to be a little uncomfortable for everybody getting use to wearing their mask all the time,” Santos added.
On the other side, some residents are frustrated by the governor's announcement.
Katie Hastings told Western Mass News she already takes extra steps to be respectful and not add to the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m dodging people as much as I can…I'm running in the road, switching sides to the sidewalk to maintain proper distance,” Hastings added.
There are exceptions to the mandate for children under five and those with medical conditions, but you have to show proof.
“Now, you will be need some type of confirmation, so for example, if you work in a place that says you must wear a mask, you’re now going to need a doctor's note,” said Dr. Erika Hamilton, a microbiologist at UMass Amherst.
Hamilton told us this could be difficult for those who are working out.
“This could be difficult for some folks who are out exercising. It is more difficult to exercise with the mask on,” Hamilton noted.
For Hastings, this is a personal concern.
“I feel like I can't breathe wearing a mask and I’m running. I don’t think it’s healthy for me. I don’t it’s healthy for any runner I know and I think it’s extreme abuse of power,” Hastings said.
Anyone who violates the mask order will face a $300 fine per violation. It is up to state and local health departments to enforce this new mandate.
