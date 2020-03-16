CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Restaurants are preparing to close their doors tonight.
The ban on dine-in restaurants takes effect tomorrow.
One local restaurant owner is staying positive on his last night hosting customers.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what his plans are for the next three weeks.
Owner of Frontera Grill in Chicopee, Federico Mendiola told Western Mass News that opened their doors to dine-in eaters for the last time Monday night.
"We'll ride it out we'll do takeouts for the community," Mendiola said.
The three week Massachusetts ban that reduces restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery only begins Tuesday.
Mendiola told us he plans on laying off as few employees as possible.
"A lot of them offered to do deliveries so we're going to employ them doing deliveries," Mendiola said.
A service the restaurant typically doesn't do but will offer to make up for lost revenue.
Mendiola plans to reduce potential virus transmission by doing transactions by credit card only.
"If you order food at home you're going to open the door grab the bag the food is already paid for and we'll be on our way," Mendiola explained.
Frontera Grill stocked up on $2,000 worth of to-go boxes in preparation.
"We want to be here to provide the best service that we can while we can,' Mendiola said.
Assuring customers with restricted diets and allergies that they have the necessary certifications to handle the food you may need for your specific diet...and will offer their full menu for both takeout and delivery.
"We want to make sure starting tomorrow we do the best job we can doing takeouts for people who need safe meals when they need it," Mendiola noted.
The ban on bars and restaurants is scheduled to last until April 7th.
Until then Mendiola said they'll be taking advantage of these next few weeks doing minor renovations they've been hoping to get to.
