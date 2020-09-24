CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dozen homes have been evacuated as crews work to dispose of a hazardous material found in the area of Summer Street in Chicopee.
Streets have been closed off and officials said they are preparing for a controlled burn to happen tonight.
Multiple agencies are working right now to get rid of what they’re calling “energetic material” that was improperly disposed of at a private residence.
When Western Mass News asked, officials would not go into detail about what that material is. They would only say it was discovered at a fire they responded to yesterday on Summer Street.
Officials say a dozen properties have been evacuated. The city has set up temporary shelters for those who need it.
Crews have been on the scene all day and High Street, Walnut Avenue, Pine Street, Walnut Street, and Summer Street are all closed down.
Mass. State Police officials confirm they are preparing for a controlled burn. We could see them putting up orange barriers around homes on Summer Street.
As for a timeline as to when a controlled burn could happen, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau said, “I can tell you that we’re hopeful it’ll be tonight…today, tonight…We’re taking every precaution possible to make sure we protect the immediate neighborhood.”
Officials said outside the immediate area, there is no danger to the public.
Chicopee Public Schools added that because of the situation, some bus routes dropped students off at the Chicopee Public Library, rather than the bus stops. Those routes included:
- St Stans 1
- Belcher 2,3,4
- Bellamy 18
- Litwin 4
- CCHS 12 & 15
- Academy 2
- Hampden Charter Bus 3
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
