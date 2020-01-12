SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to 15 Girard Avenue in Springfield for a water line break.
The break occurred on the 7th floor of an apartment complex with water leaking to the 1st floor.
There are an estimated 150 to 200 people evacuated as officials continue to clear the scene and repair the damage.
There isn't any word at this time how the leak occurred or how much damage it has caused.
Western Mass News is on the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.