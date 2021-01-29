SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Friday night, MGM Springfield returns to 24-hour operations. This announcement comes after Governor Charlie Baker lifted the curfew restrictions this past Monday.
Some people Western Mass News spoke to Friday night are ready to go to MGM whenever they please. Also, a local business in downtown Springfield looks at this as a hopeful sign the economy is recovering.
"I like to gamble, said Springfield resident Sheldon Griffin.
Griffin said he's one of many who plans to play the slot machines at MGM well past the state's previously mandated 9:30 p.m. closure.
As he sees it, the new extended casino hours are a great thing for the city.
"I think it's an awesome thing," he added. "It opens up new jobs and new possibilities.”
Griffin told Western Mass News he goes to MGM Springfield at least once a week, and he understood the reasoning as to why the 9:30 curfew started in the Bay State.
"When it first happened, they did the right thing," he noted. "Now, that it’s, kind of, like weighing down a little bit. Hey, I’m still going to wear my mask.”
For businesses in downtown Springfield, they look at MGM going back to a 24 operation as a glimmer of hope.
“It will help us tremendously, just because it would be more people coming into the neighborhood," said Rico Daniele, owner of Mom and Rico’s Specialty Market in Springfield. "Nice, you know. But we do the best we can. We stay positive. We got to do the best we can and help each other.”
The president of the northeast group MGM Resorts, Chris Kelley, released on the latest development, saying:
Beginning today, MGM Springfield will return to 24 hour operations. We remain committed to our continued focus on health and safety protocols. For a full look at our Seven-Point Safety Plan, please visit: https://t.co/o30zCKHDEc pic.twitter.com/DvLYy7Hqf9— MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) January 29, 2021
But one Springfield resident Western Mass News spoke with said she wasn't so forgiving with the casino's restricted hours and chose to go elsewhere.
“That’s just a waste. A casino is supposed to be 24 hours. To me, myself, I only went in there once. Walked right out and drove right straight to Connecticut," said Springfield resident Erika Torres.
The governor does not plan to limit capacity restrictions until at least February 8. But Torres told us news small capacity or full capacity. It doesn’t matter to her.
"Even if it’s a small capacity, you don’t know who has it or who doesn’t," she noted. "People could have it, lie to your face, and say they don’t.”
MGM Springfield also added that they are happy to welcome back some team members Friday night and hope to reopen additional amenities like the hotel and TAP Sports Bar as capacity restrictions ease up.
