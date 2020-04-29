CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The stay-at-home advisory has been in effect in Massachusetts for over a month.
When it first started, there were not as many cars on the road, but now, local authorities said more people are starting to venture out.
Chicopee Police understand that people want to get out of their homes.
Residents said they are leaving their homes to have a sense of normalcy.
“We do see a lot more traffic, which is understandable,” Public Information Officer Michael Wilk said. “I mean, people are probably getting antsy inside their homes. They’re coming out. They’re going for rides, which is okay.”
Wilk said the department is aware of more cars on the road. He said, for the most part, people are complying with the Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders.
The biggest issue has involved the city’s parks.
“We’ll get calls about people being in the park,” he said. “Our offices will check. And people are maintaining that social distance rule. They’re keeping their distance from people, and that’s fine as long as you’re maintaining that social distance.”
Some western Mass residents said the stay-at-home advisory is not stopping them from going out.
“Basically, my life hasn’t changed,” said Benjamin Emerson of Wilbraham. “I just go out the same amount.”
Others are glad to see more people on the road
“It feels good knowing that we’re getting back to the regular how things should be,” said John Calderiji of Wilbraham.
Some said they are tired of eating food at home.
“My daughter didn’t like what we were cooking for dinner, so I brought her to Chick-fil-A, and picked her up some dinner,” said Eileen Mongeon of Ludlow.
With social distancing guidelines still in place in Massachusetts, gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed, but that didn’t stop a church in Worcester from recently having service for 56 people.
“Some people are not happy we are meeting today,” said Pastor Kris Casey of Adams Square Baptist Church. “To them, I say I’m sorry, but I would rather upset your feelings and didn’t disappoint my god.”
The pastor did have sanitizer, masks, and gloves. He also kept families six feet apart. Worcester's Police Chief hand-delivered him a warning telling him to stop.
Chicopee Police is encouraging those who do go out to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering, and wash their hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.