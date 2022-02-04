SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Residents from Gresham Street reached out to Western Mass News complaining about the flooding on the street.
Western Mass News went to the scene to check it out.
The viewer who sent us a video said they have not seen the flooding to this extent since they lived on this street. now here is what it looked like earlier.
The water flooded to the point where it was the level of the resident’s driveway. They could not get out of their driveway. The same can be seen for other residents’ driveways up and down the street. When cars drove through, the tires splashed water everywhere.
We reached out to the Springfield DPW about the flooding on this street. We have not heard back from them yet.
