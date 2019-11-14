WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New information on a story we've been covering since last night: a pedestrian who was hit by a car in West Springfield is now recovering.
The 61-year-old man was struck on Memorial Avenue near the rotary and people in West Side say that's an accident prone area.
We spoke with a person who witnessed the crash and the aftermath.
He tells Western Mass News it involved a crosswalk on Memorial Avenue.
Now, there's no traffic stoplight here or button to press if you're a pedestrian.
Sensors will detect whether or not a pedestrian is standing here and that will activate a few flashing lights on the crosswalk sign, but people say it's not enough to make them feel safe crossing the street.
"People, like, go on their merry little way," local resident Paula Klenakis tells us.
Paula says she'll go to great lengths to avoid crossing Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.
"Sometimes I take the bus over there and that way I don't have to deal with it," explained Klenakis.
But when she has to use the crosswalk, she feels she's taking her life and putting it in harm's way.
"It's like you try not to get hit by a car and you almost do, and it's not good," continued Klenakis.
On Wednesday night, this area along Memorial Avenue is where police say a 61-year-old man was hit.
"I heard a car screeching, tires, and then sounded like it was hitting a bumper, like it fell off in the street," says one witness.
An employee of a nearby shop didn't want to show his face on camera, but he tells Western Mass News he witnessed the crash Wednesday night.
"He was wearing dark clothes. I saw something on the ground. I didn't know it was a person until someone ran out to help him," said one witness.
He confirmed the driver did stop to cooperate with police.
"Accidents like this happen a lot. [What do you think the problem is?] People don't slow down even if they see the lights come on, the strobe lights come on. They don't slow down at all. They just go and they don't care," one witness added.
We reached out to West Springfield Police for the number of accidents that have happened in this area in the last few years, but have not yet returned our request for comment.
