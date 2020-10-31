HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Families across western Mass. made the best out of Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic.
People got very creative, making sure trick or treaters stayed safe. Western Mass News spoke with some trick or treaters on what it was like during this year's spooky holiday.
Those who could go door-to-door trick or treating noticed things weren't as spooky, and others drove by in cars showing off their best costumes with masks.
On Halloween, families in Agawam headed out to trick or treat during the coronavirus pandemic. Kids dressed up in their favorite costumes and looked for lots of treats.
"We're getting a lot of chocolates. Twix, kick cats," said an Agawam parent.
That was batgirl and cyborg’s parent, who also said they noticed not as many people were out in Agawam compared to other years.
Agawam was one of a few towns in western Mass. that decided to hold the traditional trick or treat.
"We've been trick or treating in this neighborhood for several years now. Usually, there's lots of energy and a lot of people around, and there's not this year, it's a shame," said Agawam resident Robert Davis.
Western Mass News found a witch in Holyoke was able to get creative.
"I decided that if I wanted a socially distant Halloween, I need to make it socially distant," noted Holyoke resident Brittany Petersen.
That socially distant Halloween means a pretend lava river that was warning kids to stay away, with a rope that said, "Do not cross," and finally, a checkout sign that said, "You must open your bag to catch a treat. Otherwise, she will eat your feet."
"I have been standing on the bottom step and throwing candy into kids buckets as they come by," she explained. "That's why it's social distance. I have gloves on, a mask, and kids get to have a fun game at it."
Over in Springfield at the Eastfield Mall, normal door-to-door treat or treating was canceled this year. But kids didn’t miss out on treats.
Families participated in a drive-by, getting goodies, and being greeted by different characters for Halloween.
"I felt like we needed to continue as normal as possible, and so I came up with this event. Because they can't go trick or treating," said the chairwoman for the Indian Orchard Citizens Council (IOCC), Lisa Thompson.
The night was full of lots of treats. As residents gave out candy, they found different ways to do it through a chute or premade bags; the spirit of Halloween was celebrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.