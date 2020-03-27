SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to a story you will only see on Western Mass News, some viewers reached out to us to share pictures of used latex gloves that are being found throughout several parking lots in Springfield.
City officials said not only is this an environmental issue but its also a health issue for city residents, such as Rick Reim.
"Everywhere you go you look down and you see a rubber glove," Reim said.
Some Western Mass News viewers sharing their frustrations over finding used latex gloves scattered on the ground throughout the City of Springfield.
"I think it’s disgusting to put on something to protect yourself from corona and you’re just throwing it on the ground for the next person. I get very angry at people because things that are used to prevent somethings should be properly disposed of and not left for someone to catch it," Reim said.
Western Mass News drove around Indian Orchard to see just how many gloves we could find...and it only took minutes for us to find at least ten.
City Councilor Orlando Ramos told Western Mass News that this problem is beyond frustrating.
"I've seen them everywhere, anybody that’s been out to the supermarket to see them all over the floor and the shopping carts nowhere near the trash people just throw them everywhere... and it’s not only environmental concern, but it’s also a health concern. It’s a very selfish thing to do. People think that they’re protecting themselves while they’re wearing gloves are shopping, but they may be putting others at risk by not disposing of them properly. Someone’s going to have to pick those up," Councilor Ramos explained.
He said instead of littering and putting others at risk, to be more cognizant of the community.
"If you’re taking the time to make sure you’re not exposed to the virus you also have to think of others. Think about other people think about each other and that’s how we’re going to get through this," Councilor Ramos noted.
If you see anything like this, you are asked to call the Springfield Department of Public Works at (413) 736-3111.
