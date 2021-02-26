NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A concerned viewer contacted Western Mass News earlier Friday, after her second appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine was canceled at the Northampton Senior Center Clinic.
The Northampton Public Health Department told Western Mass News they did not receive the requested amount of vaccine doses to operating on Friday.
"Hi, we have an appointment at the Northampton Senior Center Clinic today for our second vaccine. Last night, we got an email and a voicemail that they canceled the clinic today," said a Western Mass News viewer.
A Western Mass News viewer called Friday morning on the Vaccine Authority hotline looking for answers. Her appointment to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday was canceled at the Northampton Senior Center Clinic.
Western Mass News took her concerns to Northampton's Public Health Director Meredith O’Leary.
"Unfortunately, we only received half the amount of vaccines that we approved for this week. So we had to cancel a few clinics. On Wednesday evening, I’m on Thursday evening, and today’s clinic," she said.
O’Leary told Western Mass News they reschedule appointments as soon as they receive more doses.
"We’re constantly juggling that. We try not to make appointments before we know we’re getting the vaccine for sure," she added.
This viewer had another concern...
"Could you look into that, and what do we do. Today was the 21 days. We were supposed to wait. I know there’s a four-day grace period. What do we do beyond the four days?" said a Western Mass News viewer.
Kate Kelly, the public health nurse for the city, told Western Mass News the four-day grace period applies only to those who would receive the vaccine before the 21 days waiting period.
"The individuals who received their vaccine 21 days ago will be okay if we are a couple of days into next week," Kelly explained.
The city of Northampton just got approved as a regional vaccination site to start on Monday. The public health director told Western Mass News operations are ready to go, but they can't move forward until they get vaccine shipments.
