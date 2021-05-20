SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, we told you about how residents on Dunemoreland Street in Springfield were surprised with parking tickets. Now, people who live on another nearby street reached out to Western Mass News and said they too received parking tickets without warning over the last few weeks.

Mapledell Street is approximately around a half-mile away from Dunemoreland Street. We spoke with residents on Thursday who said they are confused about the why their cars are getting ticketed.

To park or not to park? That's the question residents on Mapledell Street said they've been facing over the last few weeks.

“I've never gotten a parking ticket in front of my house before until recently,” said Van Thomas of Springfield.

The east side of the Springfield street is no parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The west side has some two-hour parking slots during daytime hours. However, residents who live on the street told Western Mass News they've woken up to tickets.

“The people who live here are older people,” said Maria Santiago through a translator.

We spoke with Santiago, who told us the street has a lot of older residents and she said their visitors, like personal care attendants, get ticketed too. Thomas said he got his first parking ticket a month ago. He said he tried to appeal it, but in the end, had to pay.

“In front of my own house? It's like, I'm a resident. I pay taxes,” Thomas added.

Western Mass News reached out to city hall. Officials with traffic engineering said that no parking regulations have changed on Mapledell Street since 2003. As for whether or not there's more enforcement, Springfield DPW director Chris Cignoli told us that street, which is close to American International College, is a frequent target for complaints. He said that’s in part, “...due to students from AIC parking on the street all day as well…so I would assume that police (or the SPA) would then ticket for illegal parking."

We reached out to the SPA, or Springfield Parking Authority, but we have not heard back. In the meantime, Thomas told us those who live on the street want to start a petition to have the rules changed.

“My neighbor across the street was going to start a campaign against the ticketing…residents should have exclusive rights not to be ticketed. It doesn't make any sense,” Thomas noted.

We reached out to the city councilor for this area, Malo Brown. He said, in part: