SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Is your tap water safe to drink?
The state proposes new drinking water regulations in an effort to make sure.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection held the first in a series of meetings across the state on this issue.
That meeting had a specific concentration on the city of Westfield.
Many Westtfield residents came out to express their concerns about the PFAS in their water.
It's a chemical often found in foam used at airports to extinguish fires.
For some, it's a battle they have been fighting for quite some time.
"The people in Westfield have had nothing to do with this. It's not their fault," State Representative John Velis tells us.
A long fought battle waged by the city of Westfield is making significant progress towards an end.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection proposed a new regulation for PFAS maximum contaminant levels.
Under this regulation, water above 20 parts per trillion for 6 PFAS contaminants would not be legal to drink in the state, and some say it is a good first step.
"It’s not what everyone wants. It’s not going to remove the PFAS from our bodies, but it’s going to begin to help regulate this so that other communities and other people in the future do not drink as much PFAS as we did in Westfield," Kristen Mello, the co-founder of Westfield Residents Advocating For Themselves (WRAFT), stated.
The proposal is one of the lowest rates for PFAS MCL in the nation.
"This MCL will give us the beginning of this legal framework to start holding the people who created these chemistries and made all this money responsible for the clean up instead of the residents or the victims," said Mello.
State Representative John Velis tells Western Mass News that his concern is making sure Westfield is taken care of.
"My immediate concern is getting Westfield reimbursed for the funds they’ve already spent. Keep in mind the city took immediate action. Now, there’s funds at the state level I need to go after those funds. It’s not our fault. We didn’t do this. We woke up one day and this affected us, and I just want the world and Boston to remember us," added Velis.
Hearings such as the one here will continue throughout Massachusetts until January 31.
The public has until February 28 to submit comments and then the Mass DEP will approve a final regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.