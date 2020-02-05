SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People have been coming in and out of Rocky's Hardware all afternoon gearing up for the storm.
We checked and found Rocky's is stocked on all the supplies you may need.
The snow is expected to start early in the morning and turn over to sleet and freezing rain in many places.
That's where scrapers come into play, to make sure your car is completely cleared off in the morning.
Western Mass News spoke with the manager at Rocky's, John Beston, who told us what the number one thing customers are coming in for.
"For the most part, on a storm like this, they are coming in and grabbing ice melt. It’s good to pretreat any surfaces you might have, specifically in a storm like this, where you may be getting some freezing rain coming in as well. It’s a good idea to put the ice melt down," says Beston.
The ice melt stops the ice from sticking to the concrete so it's an easier clean up first thing in the morning.
People are also grabbing some ice picks as well.
If you haven’t had a chance to stock up, this store closes at 8.
